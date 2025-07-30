A Few Clouds 95°

Killer Who Stabbed Hackensack Couple More Than 50 Times Combined Gets 48 Years: Prosecutor

A Paterson man who brutally killed two people in a series of more than 50 stab wounds on the front porch and inside a Hackensack home was sentenced to 48 years in New Jersey State Prison, authorities announced.

Latrice Avery, Stanley Gunter, Clarence Stokes

 Photo Credit: FACEBOOK / RIGHT: BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR
 Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF / INSET: FACEBOOK
Cecilia Levine
Clarence Stokes, 46, was handed the term Tuesday, July 29, in Bergen County Superior Court for the August 2021 stabbings of 44-year-old Latrice Avery and 67-year-old Stanley Gunter, both of Hackensack, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, Stokes apparently had come to see Stanley Gunter and Latrice Avery to discuss living in a room in their Fairmount Avenue home on Aug. 25, 2021.

An argument over what would be the terms of his stay erupted before turning deadly, a source with knowledge of the incident previously told Daily Voice.

Police responding to a 911 call found Avery with multiple stab wounds to her head, arms, and torso. She was taken to HMH Hackensack University Medical Center, where she died.

Gunter was found upstairs. Hackensack EMS tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stokes, meanwhile, was found "walking down the street with blood on his clothing," Daily Voice previously reported.

Stokes was found several houses down, covered in blood. A knife was recovered nearby, and doorbell video captured him "brutally killing" Avery on the front porch, prosecutors said.

An autopsy showed Avery had at least 36 stab wounds. Gunter had at least 21, both suffering organ failure, the prosecutor’s office said.

Stokes pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2025, to two counts of murder and was sentenced under the No Early Release Act, meaning he must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Prosecutor Musella thanked the detectives and first responders who worked the case, as well as the medical personnel who aided the victims.

