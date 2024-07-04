July Fourth Forecast: Storms Will End Day Of High Heat, Humidity In Northeast

Thursday, July 4 will be humid and very hot, with some clouds in the morning, the National Weather Service said. Temps will be in the high 90s but could feel like 100 degrees.

Heat advisories were issued across the I-95 corridor in the mid-Atlantic.

Scattered showers are expected in the afternoon with thunderstorms possible in the evening, putting a temper on fireworks across the region. Storms could produce heavy rainfall at times.

The stormy evening could carry into the weekend, with a slight chance of showers Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6.

Friday will otherwise be partly sunny with a high near 91 while Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 89.

Things should clear up Sunday, July 7, which will be partly sunny with a high of 90.

