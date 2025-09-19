Judge Tosses Trump’s 85-Page Lawsuit Against New York Times: 'Too Long, Improper'

In an order filed Friday, Sept. 19, US District Judge Steven D. Merryday said the complaint failed to meet even the most basic requirements under Rule 8 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which requires “a short and plain statement of the claim.”

Trump’s suit alleged defamation by the Times and several other defendants, but Judge Merryday noted that the two actual counts of defamation didn’t appear until pages 80 and 83 of the filing.

The first 79 pages, he wrote, were filled with “abundant, florid, and enervating detail,” including praise for Trump’s television career, descriptions of his business empire, and attacks on the “legacy media.”

“A complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Merryday wrote. “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally.”

The judge ordered the complaint stricken, but allowed Trump’s attorneys 28 days to file a revised version no longer than 40 pages.

“This action will begin, will continue, and will end in accord with the rules of procedure and in a professional and dignified manner,” said Merryday, who was nominated for his position by Republican President George H.W. Bush in the fall of 1991, and confirmed by the Senate in early 1992.

The suit, filed Monday, Sept. 15 in the Middle District of Florida, targets the 2024 book "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success," and a series of Times articles.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.