Jorge Mejia Arrested For Sexual Assault

A 46-year-old Hackensack man has been arrested on accusations he sexually abused a child for months, authorities said.

Jorge Mejia

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Jorge Mejia allegedly had sexual intercourse with the female victim, between 13 and 16 years old, multiple times from July to October in Hackensack and Garfield, according to a criminal complaint and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The prosecutor's office began investigating Mejia after being contacted on Oct. 23 by the Garfield PD. Following an investigation, Mejia was arrested and charged on Friday, Oct. 24 with four counts of second-degree sexual assault and one count of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Musella said.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

