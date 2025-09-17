On Tuesday, Sept. 16, the DNC announced its latest investment, bringing its total in New Jersey to $3 million this cycle, the most it has ever spent in the state during an off-year election. The Democrats said the money will fund organizers, voter outreach, and targeted efforts to win back Black, Latino, and Asian voters after Democrats lost ground in the 2024 elections.

A group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association has committed to spending $20 million to help boost Democrat nominee, Rep. Mikie Sherill, the New York Times reported. The Republican Governors association has spent $1.5 million in ads supported Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli and this week announced a $1.1 million ad buy, the Times said..

Democrat Gov, Phil Murphy is term limited and cannot run for re-election.

Though New Jersey is a reliably blue state, President Donald Trump earned 46% of the vote in the 2024 presidential election, the most by a Republican in 20 years. Registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in New Jersey by an estimated 860,000 voters.

The DNC’s cash infusion comes as a new poll from National Research Inc. poll conducted last week found Ciattarelli trailing Sherrill by just two points in a head-to-head matchup, 47% to 45%, within the survey's 4% margin of error.

Ciattarelli leads Sherill among unaffiliated voters and working class/middle class voters, according to the poll.

The survey also highlighted voter dissatisfaction: 57% of likely New Jersey voters said the state is on the wrong track, with 78% blaming Gov. Murphy and his policies, and only 14% blaming Trump.

Despite the close poll, Sherill remains favored to win. According to Decision Desk HQ, Sherill holds a 7-point lead among aggregate polls, while the Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, has the race as "Leans Democrat."

