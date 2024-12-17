Internet Creep Shows Up At Child's Home, Chats With Undercover Bergen County Detective: Cops

Christopher J. Giglio, who was only acquainted with the child over the Internet, showed up outside of their home on Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Giglio fled the scene after the child’s parent saw his vehicle idling in front of the home, according to Musella. The parents contacted the local police, but the man fled before police arrived.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit initiated an investigation and identified Giglio as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that he instructed the child during sexually explicit online conversations "to expose, photograph, and send nude photos of intimate body parts," Musella said.

An undercover detective from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit posing as the child continued the online chats with Giglio in the days ahead. During that time, sexualized conversation continued and Giglio made arrangements to meet the "child" on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Bergen County.

When Giglio arrived to meet the "child" at the predetermined location, he was arrested by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Giglio was arrested and charged with first-degree production of child pornography, two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, and third-degree possession of child pornography.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

