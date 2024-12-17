Fair 52°

SHARE

Internet Creep Shows Up At Child's Home, Chats With Undercover Bergen County Detective: Cops

A 32-year-old Staten Island man is facing charges in Bergen County for attempting to lure a 12-year-old child online, showing up at their house, and then engaging with a Bergen County detective who subsequently posed as a juvenile online, authorities said.

Christopher Giglio.

Christopher Giglio.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Christopher J. Giglio, who was only acquainted with the child over the Internet, showed up outside of their home on Wednesday evening, Dec. 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Giglio fled the scene after the child’s parent saw his vehicle idling in front of the home, according to Musella. The parents contacted the local police, but the man fled before police arrived.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit initiated an investigation and identified Giglio as the suspect.

The investigation revealed that he instructed the child during sexually explicit online conversations "to expose, photograph, and send nude photos of intimate body parts," Musella said.

An undercover detective from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit posing as the child continued the online chats with Giglio in the days ahead. During that time, sexualized conversation continued and Giglio made arrangements to meet the "child" on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Bergen County. 

When Giglio arrived to meet the "child" at the predetermined location, he was arrested by detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Giglio was arrested and charged with first-degree production of child pornography, two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault, second-degree luring, third-degree child endangerment, and third-degree possession of child pornography. 

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE