Inside 'Operation Midnight Hammer:' Timeline Of US Strike On Iran's Nuclear Sites

The overnight operation, named "Operation Midnight Hammer", involved stealth bombers, submarine-launched missiles, and more than 125 aircraft in a multi-stage strike that U.S. leaders are calling one of the most successful in recent military history.

In a Pentagon briefing on Sunday, June 22, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the mission was “a deliberate and precise strike against three Iranian nuclear facilities.”

“Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been obliterated,” Hegseth said. “Our B-2s went in and out of Tehran and back without the world knowing.” He said the operation took “months and weeks of planning.”

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Saturday night from the White House, alongside Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“This was a spectacular military success,” Trump said. “Iran’s key nuclear facilities have been completely and totally obliterated. Iran, the bully of the Middle East, must now make peace. If not, future attacks will be far greater—and a lot easier.”

✈️ Inside Operation Midnight Hammer

According to Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the strike was “a complex and high-risk mission carried out with exceptional skill and discipline by our joint force.” He said very few people in Washington were aware of the plan ahead of time.

At midnight Friday into Saturday morning, a large strike package of B-2 Spirit stealth bombers launched from the United States. Some aircraft flew west toward the Pacific as a decoy. The main strike force of seven B-2s flew east toward Iran using minimal communications to maintain surprise.

Over the 18-hour flight, the bombers required multiple mid-air refuelings.

Once over land, the B-2s met up with escort and support aircraft in what Caine called a “tightly timed maneuver requiring exact synchronization across multiple platforms in a narrow piece of airspace.”

At 5 p.m. ET Saturday, just before the bombers reached Iran, a U.S. submarine launched more than two dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles at Isfahan, one of three nuclear sites. U.S. forces also deployed decoys and high-speed fighter jets to clear the skies.

At 6:40 p.m. ET (2:10 a.m. Iran time), the lead B-2 dropped two bunker-buster bombs—GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrators (MOPs)—on the Fordo nuclear site. Over the next 25 minutes, 14 MOPs were dropped on Fordo and a second site. The Tomahawk missiles hit Isfahan shortly after.

Between 6:40 and 7:05 p.m., all three Iranian nuclear sites were struck.

“Throughout this mission, we retained the element of surprise,” Caine said.

🇮🇷 Iran Vows Response

Iran called the strikes a violation of international law and promised retaliation.

“The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations,” said Seyed Abbas Araghchi, an Iranian Foreign Ministry official.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences,” he said. “Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior.”

“Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people.”

🇺🇸 US Issues Final Warning

“More than 125 U.S. aircraft participated in this mission,” Caine said, including bombers, fighter jets, refueling planes, and surveillance aircraft, with more than 75 precision-guided weapons utilized.

“Initial battle damage assessments indicate that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction,” Caine said. A complete assessment is still underway.

“It would be a very bad idea for Iran or its proxies to attempt to attack American forces,” Hegseth warned.

Trump warned: "There will be either peace or tragedy greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days… If peace does not come quickly, we will go after [other targets] with speed, precision, and skill.”

