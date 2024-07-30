Insects, Human Hair Found In NJ Cannabis Products Recalled By State Board

The discoveries of wholesale flower sold by Green Medicine NJ, which was resold under the trade name "Green Joy" were made earlier this month following a complaint lodged with the New Jersey Cannabis Regulation Commission (NJCRC), the board said in a letter dated Monday, July 29.

"In a lab test of 15 samples of the cannabis from a single dispensary, 12 flower packages were found to contain insects and one package contained what appeared to be human hair," the NJCRC said.

"Random sampling and testing at cultivation and wholesale facilities associated with Green Medicine is ongoing."

Products containing the insects and hair include flower and pre-rolls sold in jars and boxes of various sizes, the NJCRC said.

Green Medicine has been ordered to immediately recall the affected flower and notify the public according to its Standard Operating Procedures on file with the NJ-CRC.

Consumers are urged to check the packaging label for the batch/lot information and return any affected flower products to the retail location where it was purchased for a full refund.

