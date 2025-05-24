Overcast 60°

ID Of Man Killed By Train In Hackensack Released

Officials have released the identity of the man struck and killed by a train in Hackensack earlier this week.

 Photo Credit: Kevin Morales Facebook
 Photo Credit: Johanna Keegan
Cecilia Levine
Kevin C. Morales, 36, was struck by Pascack Valley Line train #1624 on Thursday, May 22 at approximately 11:36 a.m., according to NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba. Morales was subsequently pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries to the 78 passengers or crew on board, NJ Transit said at the time.

Rail service on the Pascack Valley Line was suspended in both directions. NJ Transit said substitute bus service was being provided, and customers were encouraged to check njtransit.com/abc for alternate travel plans.

