Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall: This Week's Forecast, Timing On Storm's Impacts On Northeast

Until then, here's how the "active" weather pattern will play out, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be hot and sunny with max heat index values ranging between 91 an 96, the NWS said. The max heat index values do fall short of the heat advisory criteria, however, vulnerable populations are still susceptible to heat-related illness, the NWS said. Some thunderstorms are possible Monday evening, damaging winds being the main threat.

In New Jersey, flood watches are in effect from 5 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday in Burlington, Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Ocean, Salem and Somerset counties.

In the mid-Atlantic, Tuesday, Aug. 6 will look about the same as Monday. Tuesday will be hot and moderately humid in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but with a chance of showers. Heavy rain with flash flooding is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Debby is expected to advance along the southeast into the mid-Atlantic coast, with wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph possible later in the week and lasting through next Sunday in eastern Virginia, Maryland, and South Jersey, according to AccuWeather.

