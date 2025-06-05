Hundreds Flood Hackensack Park In 'Takeover,' Hackensack PD Shuts It Down

The first incident happened Monday, June 2, at Carver Park, where several hundred people showed up after the gathering was promoted on social media, according to Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista.

Officers on scene warned the group that the pop-up event was not allowed, but it continued anyway.

“These ‘Takeover’ events, as seen recently in other municipalities, lead to public safety issues — including fights and other problems in the surrounding community,” the Hackensack Police Department said in a statement.

A second takeover was scheduled for Wednesday night, June 4, but was prevented by police, officials said.

“We take these events very seriously and will continue to ensure the safety of all of our residents,” the department said. “The actions taken to avoid an unsafe situation were enacted to provide a safe environment for all the residents of the City of Hackensack, including children who were in the park at the time.”

Hackensack police say they remain committed to keeping public spaces safe and free from disruptive activity.

