Hundreds Face Layoffs At Major Companies Across New Jersey, Warn Notices Show

Claire’s Boutiques Inc. will lay off 155 employees in Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union counties, effective Nov. 3. Claire's announced it would be closing 290 stores nationwide last August, after filing for bankruptcy.

Ernst & Young will cut 130 jobs in Hudson and Middlesex counties on Oct. 31, while Merck & Co. in Rahway will lay off 58 employees on Nov. 14.

Mark Anthony Brewing in Hillside will reduce its workforce by 143 people between Sept. 26 and Nov. 3. Valley National Bank in Morristown will cut 59 jobs between June 23 and Aug. 22.

In September, Novartis in East Hanover will lay off 58 employees on Sept. 26. JP Morgan Chase in Jersey City will cut 58 jobs on Nov. 24, and YNAP Corporation in Mahwah will lay off 68 workers on Nov. 15.

Essendant in Cranbury will cut 171 jobs on Dec. 1, while BioReference Health in Elmwood Park will lay off 69 workers between July 14 and Sept. 15.

The WARN Act requires certain employers to provide 60 days’ notice before large-scale layoffs or plant closings, giving employees time to prepare for the transition.

