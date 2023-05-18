Fair 59°

HEROES: Off-Duty Fire, Police Captains Rescue Caged Canine In Smoky Hackensack House Fire

Smoke filled the living room of a Hackensack home Thursday afternoon as two off-duty captains from their respective departments crawled their way along the floor.

Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista (left), Fire Capt. Rich Katz
Hackensack Police Capt. Michael Antista (left), Fire Capt. Rich Katz Photo Credit: HACKENSACK PD/FD
Jerry DeMarco
Fire Capt. Rich Katz and Police Capt. Michael Antista were passing by the two-story Brook Street home when they saw smoke and anxious residents waving them down shortly before 1:30 p.m. May 18.

Ginger, a chocolate Lab, was trapped inside.

Katz and Antista got Ginger out of her first-floor cage, then turned a garden house on the living room flames, keeping them contained, until firefighters doused the blaze moments later.

A possible cause wasn't immediately reported.

One resident had a bit of difficulty breathing but otherwise no injuries were reported. Ginger was fine, neighbors said.

The city police department called the tag-team rescue by Katz and Antista an "incredible display of bravery and collaboration. Their combined expertise and selfless actions exemplify the true essence of heroism."

