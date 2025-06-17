Hackensack Schools Super Suspended 18 Months Into Contract: Report

Board attorney Jason Nunnermacker confirmed the suspension to the outlet but declined to comment further on the decision.

McBryde’s contract, which began in January 2024, is set to run through June 2027.

The board is expected to vote Wednesday, June 18 on appointing Andrea Oates-Parchment, assistant superintendent, as acting superintendent. According to the board’s draft June 18 personnel committee agenda, her appointment would be retroactive to June 13.

McBryde was hired to lead Hackensack’s eight-school district, which serves approximately 5,500 students. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has focused on academic achievement, staff development, equity, and student well-being.

Before coming to Hackensack, McBryde served as Deputy Superintendent of Excellence, Equity, and Inclusion for Norwalk Public Schools in Connecticut. He also worked for over a decade in leadership roles with NYC Public Schools.

There is no mention of McBryde’s status, resignation, termination, or leave, in the public agenda, and the board has not released an official statement on the matter.

The Hackensack Board of Education's June 18, meeting has been moved to the high school auditorium to accommodate expected high public turnout. The meeting will begin at 6:15 p.m. and will also be live-streamed via Zoom. Public comment will be accepted both in person and through Zoom using the "Raise Hand" feature.

Daily Voice has reached out to Nunnermacker and Board President Jennifer Harris for comment.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.