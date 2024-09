Derick Gordon was reported missing after leaving his job in Maywood feeling ill that day, police said in a missing person's announcement.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 17, he has not been located. There are no known medical conditions, police said.

Anyone with information as to Gordon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Hackensack Police Department at 201-646-7777.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.