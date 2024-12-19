Hackensack BOE Pres Resigns, Cites Board Drama, Wasted Resources As Challenges (Watch)

James-Vickery, who served six years on the board and held the role of president since 2019, listed several issues he said have hindered Hackensack Public Schools, including internal politics, wasted resources, and a lack of focus on students’ needs.

“The students’ resources are being drained by the board,” he said. “That happens regularly.”

James-Vickery said "hours and hours" of work was created for the board attorney, and estimated that the district pays $170 per hour. He said those were significant costs that could otherwise be directed to classrooms and schools.

"Think about what that could have done for [classrooms and schools] in the district," he said.

James-Vickery also criticized ongoing board drama and what he described as an inability to shift from a campaign mindset to a focus on governance and accountability.

While James-Vickery did not shy away from discussing the obstacles, he also reflected on several achievements during his tenure. Under his leadership, the district completed significant renovations at Hackensack Middle School and High School, created a dedicated maintenance department, and increased the number of school resource officers from six to ten.

He highlighted infrastructure improvements, including the installation of solar panels and new turf at Hackensack Middle School, which he said transformed that part of the town. He also noted cost-saving initiatives, such as energy efficiency programs, that have benefited the district financially.

“I haven’t missed one meeting in six years or one committee meeting,” James-Vickery said, reflecting on his dedication. “The kids are who I love.”

James-Vickery, who moved to Hackensack in 2013 with his family, brought a background in education spanning over 15 years to the board. A former teacher and specialist in special education and educational law, he has worked with students with profound intellectual and developmental disabilities. In his professional life, he serves as an executive with the United Methodist Women, focusing on advocacy and mission work across the country.

As he steps down, James-Vickery urged the board to prioritize students and move beyond internal conflicts.

The Hackensack Board of Education has not yet announced who will succeed James-Vickery as president.

