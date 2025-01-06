Golden Globes: NJ Talent Shines With Multiple Wins

Several Garden State natives and alumni took home top honors in some of the night’s biggest categories at the Sunday, Jan. 5 event hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Zoe Saldaña, a Passaic native, won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Netflix's Emilia Pérez. The role has been widely praised as one of her most dynamic yet.

Sebastian Stan, a Rutgers University graduate, earned the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his role in A Different Man. Stan was also nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category for his portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

The critically acclaimed comedy series Hacks, co-created by Paul W. Downs, a Sussex native, won the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, further cementing its place as a standout in modern television.

A Real Pain, starring Jesse Eisenberg of East Brunswick, took home the award for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, adding another accolade to the actor’s impressive career.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.