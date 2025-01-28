Girl's Accused Mall Abductor Has Lengthy Criminal History Across Bergen County, Records Show

Denys Ludisaca has five pages worth of offenses on the NJ Courts website dating back to 2019, when he was first arrested for criminal trespass and drug offenses.

In February 2020, he was charged with receiving stolen property in Bergenfield. Days later in Teaneck, Ludisaca was intoxicated when he was involved in a hit-and-run crash, charges indicate. He racked up dozens of additional traffic offenses that year. He was also arrested for assaulting the owner of the River Edge diner, where he dined just after having been released on burglary charges, as reported by Daily Voice at the time.

Ludisaca tried to dine and dash but had left his car keys behind, police said. When he returned, the diner owner was holding his keys. Ludisaca ripped the keys out of his hands and left. When police tracked Ludisaca down, he led them on a foot pursuit through multiple yards.

In 2021, Ludisaca and an accomplice robbed a couple of $700 at a South Hackensack motel on Route 46 at gunpoint, as reported by Daily Voice. He was arrested following a New Milford police stop, authorities said.

Ludisaca's clean record didn't last long: He was arrested on Jan. 16, 2025 on accusations he kidnapped a teen girl between 13 and 15 and sexually assaulted her in a secluded area of the Willowbrook Mall, as reported by Daily Voice. He is being held pending trial.

