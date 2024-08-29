Formerly of Hackensack, Mike Scherman, Was A Loyal Friend & Animal Lover

He was born January 19, 1963, in Miami Beach, FL, the son of Irwin and Natalie (Drucker) Scherman.

Mike is remembered as a loyal friend, a connector of people, an animal lover, an avid photographer, and a practical joker, often making fun of himself to get a laugh.

Before moving to New Jersey 20+ years ago, Mike volunteered every weekend at the Valley of the Kings Animal Sanctuary, which is a rescue and refuge of abused, abandoned, injured, and retired exotic animals. He also loved to travel, but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his sister, Fran Kenyon of Somonauk, IL; his nephews, Jacob and Steven Kenyon of Somonauk, IL; and his uncle, Martin Drucker of Miami Beach, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother-in-law, Keith Kenyon, and a special cousin, Burt Scherman.

In accordance with Mike’s wishes, there will be no public services. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Somonauk, IL. Memorials may be directed to Valley of the Kings Sanctuary in Sharon, WI.

For more information or to sign the online guest book, visit Turner-Eighner Funeral Home.

