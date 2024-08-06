Thunderstorm in Vicinity Light Rain Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Flooding Shuts Bergen, Passaic County Highways; Thousands Without Power Due To Storms

Fierce storms swept through the region Tuesday evening, Aug. 6, leaving thousands of New Jersey residents in the dark and countless streets flooded.

Outages on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Outages on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

 Photo Credit: JCP&L Outage Map
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The New Jersey Turnpike's Express lanes were closed in Leonia; Route 208's northbound lanes south of Goffle Road were closed in Hawthorne; and Routes 1&9 were closed in Kearny at Hackensack Avenue due to flooding.

All lanes of the following roadways are closed:

  • Route 17 in Ramsey north of Franklin Turnpike, 
  • Route 17 in Rochelle Park near Central Avenue 
  • Route 46 in Clifton at Piaget Avenue
  • Route 35 ramp to Pine Avenue in Sayreville
  • Route 18 in East Brunswick at Cranberry Road
  • Route 66 in Ocean Township west of Route 35
  • Route 71 was closed in Deal at Brighton Avenue
  • Route 440 ramp to Parkway in Woodbridge

As of 7:30 p.m., widespread outages were being reported by JCP&L. 

The towns with the most outages were in Morristown (1,600 customers), Holiday City - Berkeley (5,600), Hope (2,000), Hardwick (2,000), Far Hills (711); Readington (1,200), Lincroft (438), Brick Township (4,800), and Manasquan (882).

PSE&G was also working to restore power in Bloomfield (1,500 customers), Lawrence Township (225), and Willingboro (283).

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the region until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until late Tuesday.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE