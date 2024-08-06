Flooding Shuts Bergen, Passaic County Highways; Thousands Without Power Due To Storms

The New Jersey Turnpike's Express lanes were closed in Leonia; Route 208's northbound lanes south of Goffle Road were closed in Hawthorne; and Routes 1&9 were closed in Kearny at Hackensack Avenue due to flooding.
All lanes of the following roadways are closed:
- Route 17 in Ramsey north of Franklin Turnpike,
- Route 17 in Rochelle Park near Central Avenue
- Route 46 in Clifton at Piaget Avenue
- Route 35 ramp to Pine Avenue in Sayreville
- Route 18 in East Brunswick at Cranberry Road
- Route 66 in Ocean Township west of Route 35
- Route 71 was closed in Deal at Brighton Avenue
- Route 440 ramp to Parkway in Woodbridge
As of 7:30 p.m., widespread outages were being reported by JCP&L.
The towns with the most outages were in Morristown (1,600 customers), Holiday City - Berkeley (5,600), Hope (2,000), Hardwick (2,000), Far Hills (711); Readington (1,200), Lincroft (438), Brick Township (4,800), and Manasquan (882).
PSE&G was also working to restore power in Bloomfield (1,500 customers), Lawrence Township (225), and Willingboro (283).
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of the region until noon on Wednesday, Aug. 7. A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect until late Tuesday.
