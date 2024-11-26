Light Rain Fog/Mist 49°

SHARE

Flooding, Crashes Close NJ Roadways On Wet Morning: Here's Where

Several traffic- and weather-related incidents closed some of New Jersey's roadways Tuesday morning, Nov. 26.

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

New Jersey State Police (NJSP)

Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The NJDOT site shows the following roadways were closed as of 9:45 a.m:

  • Route 9W north, in Alpine: closed at Closter Dock Road due to flooding
  • Route 9 in Lakewood, closed at 8th Street due to a downed utility pole and traffic signal
  • Route 30 in Berlin, closed at Franklin Avenue due to a crash
  • New Jersey Turnpike in Teaneck, northbound local lanes closed south of Exit 71 due to a crash, right lane blocked
  • Garden State Parkway in Barnegat, vehicle off the side of the road at Exit 67 in the northbound lanes
  • Route 24 in Millburn, street light knockdown in the eastbound lanes on the ramp to Exit 8, all lanes closed.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE