Flood Watch, Heat Advisory Issued For NJ As State Recovers From Deadly Storms

The Flood Watch, issued by the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, warns that flash flooding is possible in seven New Jersey counties from Wednesday afternoon, July 16, through late Wednesday night.

The counties include Sussex, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon, Somerset, Middlesex, and Mercer, affecting cities such as New Brunswick, Morristown, Newton, Flemington, Trenton, and Somerville, officials said.

“Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible,” the advisory states. “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.”

Forecasters say another round of heavy showers and thunderstorms will move through the region, with storms capable of dropping 1 to 2 inches of rain in 1 to 3 hours, leading to potential flash flooding.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service in New York issued a Heat Advisory for portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut, and southeast New York from 11 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Heat index values up to 102 expected,” the advisory says. “Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.”

Affected areas in New Jersey include Western and Eastern Bergen, Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Union counties, where the heat index is forecast to reach dangerous levels during the afternoon hours.

“Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk,” the advisory continues. “Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures.”

Officials urge residents to use air conditioning if possible, check on vulnerable neighbors and family, and take frequent rest breaks if working outside. “Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke, call 911,” the advisory says.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and be ready to act quickly if Flash Flood Warnings or Excessive Heat Warnings are issued in the coming hours.

