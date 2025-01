The fire broke out between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. in the driveway of 134 Becker Avenue , where one of two vehicles caught fire, incident reporter Boyd A. Loving said. Flames quickly spread to the rear of the home.

The sole occupant of the home was safely evacuated, Loving said.

Fire crews from Rochelle Park and neighboring departments provided mutual aid to extinguish the blaze. No injuries reported as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.