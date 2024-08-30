FBI Captures Man Who Sexually Assaulted Child In Bergen County For Months, Prosecutor Says

Renaldo W. Baxter assaulted a child under the age of 16 years old in Garfield and Teaneck between April and October 2019, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The investigation began on Friday, May 31, when Garfield police contacted the prosecutor's office about the alleged abuse, Musella said.

Baxter was charged with one count of second-degree attempted aggravated assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Tuesday, June 25, the prosecutor said.

Baxter was found and arrested by the NYPD and the FBI on Wednesday, Aug. 28.

He was placed in the custody of the New York City Department of Corrections – Rikers Island Facility pending extradition to Bergen County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.