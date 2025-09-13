Erika Kirk Posts Emotional Photos Beside Charlie Kirk's Casket: 'The World Is Evil'

In an emotional Instagram post shared Friday, Sept. 12, Erika shared a photo album showing her crying over his casket, holding his hands, and standing with Vice President JD Vance and his wife beside Air Force One as her husband’s casket was loaded onto the plane.

Her caption read: “The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever.”

The couple married in May 2021 and shares two children together.

Erika's post continued: “The sound of this widow weeping echos throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord.”

Her post closed with a vow to carry on her husband’s legacy.

“They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea. You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it.

"Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, ‘well done My good and faithful servant.’”

