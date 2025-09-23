Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Errol Musk Accused Of Child Sex Abuse

A New York Times investigation published Tuesday, Sept. 23 alleges that Errol Musk — the 79-year-old father of billionaire Elon Musk — sexually abused five of his children and stepchildren beginning in the early 1990s.

Errol Musk on X

 Photo Credit: X user @errol_musk
Cecilia Levine
Errol Musk, who lives in South Africa, has been named in police and court records as well as family interviews, according to the scathing report. The earliest accusation dates back to 1993, when his then-4-year-old stepdaughter reportedly told relatives he touched her at the family’s home, The Times report says. Other family members later accused him of abusing two daughters and a stepson, the outlet reports.

In 2023, Errol’s 5-year-old son alleged his father groped him, according to The Times. Police have launched three separate investigations into the claims, but Errol Musk has not been convicted of any crime, the newspaper reports. He denied the alleged abuse to The Times.

Elon is his father's oldest child. Errol reportedly has nine children and step-children.

Click here for the complete report from the New York Times.

