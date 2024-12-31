DUI Driver Slams Into McDonald's Injuring Employee, Causing Gas Leak In Hackensack: Cops

The incident occurred at 343 River Street when a car driven by Christian Andia, of Teaneck, struck the building at approximately 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, Hackensack Police Chief Michael Antista said.. A 21-year-old female employee sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Antista.

The crash caused a gas leak, and the building was deemed unsafe for occupation, Antista said.

Following an investigation, Andia was charged with driving under the influence (39:4-50) and fourth-degree assault by auto (2C:12-1c(2)). He was released on a summons to a responsible party.

The Hackensack Police Department stated that no further information is available at this time.

