DUI Driver From NJ Who Killed Bride Delivers Desperate Apology Before Sentencing

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 26, a Hunterdon County native, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday, Dec. 2, after pleading guilty to reckless homicide, felony DUI causing death, and two counts of felony DUI causing great bodily injury in South Carolina.

Komoroski drunkenly rear-ended the golf cart that 34-year-old Samantha Miller and her new husband, Aric Hutchinson, were riding in, in Folly Beach, SC. Police have said Komoroski was in a rental car going 65 mph in a 25 mph zone when she rear-ended the golf cart carrying Miller and Hutchinson, who were being escorted from their wedding party.

After pleading guilty, Komoroski delivered a groveling apology before the judge, turning with tears in her eyes to address the victims' loved ones behind her, as shared by ABC News 4. Standing by her side was her attorney, Christopher Gramiccioni, former Monmouth County Prosecutor.

"On the night of April 28 of 2023, I chose to drink and drive which resulted in the death of Samantha Miller and the serious injuries of Aric Hutchinson… this is the worst decision I have ever made in my life," she said.

In concluding her more than 7-minute apology, Komoroski turned to Miller’s family and said:

“I want the last thing that I say to be that from the very bottom of my heart with every fiber in my being, how sorry I am in that I take full responsibility for my actions hopefully one day you will be able to forgive me but I know forgiveness must be earned… I will always be devastated, deeply ashamed, and terribly sorry for what I have done.”

Court TV previously released a recording of Komoroski calling her dad from jail:

“I just don’t know why this had to happen to me,” she says.

“Because bad things happen to good people, honey,” he replies.

Komoroski graduated from North Hunterdon High School in 2015 and worked at the Flemington-Raritan Diner, before going on to study marketing and hotel tourism at Coastal Carolina University, her LinkedIn page shows.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.