DUI Driver Crashes Outside Rochelle Park Police HQ, 27-Year-Old Hospitalized: PD

The collision happened Friday, Aug. 8, at 12:51 p.m. on West Passaic Street in front of police headquarters, according to Rochelle Park Police Capt. James DePreta.

Officers arrived to find a rear-end crash involving two disabled vehicles, police said. The second driver, a 27-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with neck pain, according to police.

The first driver, identified as Christopher Boccio, of Butler, showed signs of impaired driving, DePreta said. He was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, and further investigation led to the discovery of several illegally possessed prescription legend drugs, the captain said.

Boccio was charged with assault by auto, possession of CDS, being under the influence of CDS, and possession of prescription legend drugs without a prescription, police said. He was also issued motor vehicle summonses for DUI and reckless driving, according to police. Boccio was released on a summons pending a future court date.

Records show that in 2021, Boccio was charged in Butler with DUI, careless driving, driving without a license, insurance, or registration, and more.

Officer Christopher Kiszka made the arrest with assistance from Lt. Edward Kukalski, Sgt. Brian Gallina, Det. Nicholas Mercoun, and P.O. Michael Lamas, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.