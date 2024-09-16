Drunk Driver Pretending To Sleep Had Fake Passports, Cocaine In Rochelle Park Traffic Stop: PD

George Lenard, 23, of Morganville, NJ, was stopped on West Passaic Street by Rochelle Park Police Officer Chris Kiszka around 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, for erratic driving, RPPD Chief Dean Pinto said.

Lenard quickly jumped into the backseat and pretended to be asleep, Pinto said.

Meanwhile, the officer spotted open containers of alcohol in the center console, and Lenard appeared intoxicated, Pinto said. Lenard was removed from the vehicle and subsequently failed field sobriety tests.

A search of the vehicle revealed cocaine, anabolic steroids, numerous fake identifications, European passports, and $32,033.00 in U.S. currency, the chief said. Several printed flyers for “Vantage Paving and Masonry Company” were also found inside the vehicle.

The passenger, Michael Carty, 25, of Richmond Hill, NY, and Lenard, were both placed under arrest.

Carty was charged with drug possession while Lenard was charged with DUI, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of false government documents, possession of property derived from criminal activity, and credit card theft.

Detectives are investigating the source of the U.S. currency, possibly in conjunction with the paving flyers found in the vehicle, Pinto said. Multiple aliases were identified for both suspects, and final identification is still pending.

Both Lenard and Carty were held in the Bergen County Jail.

