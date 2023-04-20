Fair 64°

Drug Sting Nabs City Teen Selling 10 Bricks Of Heroin In Bergen: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old unemployed Paterson man got stung selling 250 bags of heroin to a Bergen County undercover detective and another 250 on the street, authorities said.

Naje Dior Brabson
Naje Dior Brabson Photo Credit: Naje Brabson
Jerry DeMarco
Naje Dior Brabson remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, April 20, while awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said members of his Narcotic Task Force chased Brabson down on Tuesday after seeing him sell five bricks of heroin.

He'd previously sold five bricks to an undercover detective, the prosecutor said.

Brabson was charged with two counts of heroin distribution and one of resisting arrest, Musella said.

The prosecutor thanked Paramus police for assisting in the investigation.

