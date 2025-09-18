Driving Blind? Toyota Recalls Nearly 600K Vehicles For Blank Displays

That’s exactly why Toyota is recalling nearly 591,000 vehicles in the U.S., the company announced Thursday, Sept. 11.

The problem? The digital display can stay blank at startup, which means drivers can’t see key warning lights.

“If malfunctions occur while driving, continuing to drive could lead to an increased risk of a crash or an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash,” Toyota said.

The recall affects a long list of popular rides: Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, and Highlander — plus the Lexus LS, RX, and TX.

Dealers will either update the software or swap out the display with an improved unit. Toyota says owners will start getting notices by mid-November.

Worried your car is one of them? Don’t guess. Grab your VIN (or license plate), head to Toyota.com/recall or NHTSA.gov/recalls, and punch it in.

For questions, drivers can also call Toyota’s Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-4331.

