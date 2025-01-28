Downed Live Wires Outside School Shut Roadway At Hackensack/Maywood Border

The wires fell from a utility pole outside of Nellie K. Parker School just before the Central Avenue intersection.
Repairs were underway as of 1 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.
A portion of The Esplanade was closed due to downed live wires Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 28.
The wires fell from a utility pole outside of Nellie K. Parker School just before the Central Avenue intersection.
Repairs were underway as of 1 p.m.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE