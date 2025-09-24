DOJ Considering Charges Against Former FBI Director James Comey: Reports

NBC News, citing two Justice Department officials and a source familiar with the situation, said the matter is still under review and no decision has been made as of Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 24.

Any charges would come from the Eastern District Attorney's Office in Virginia. The possible charge centers on Comey’s testimony before Congress on Sept. 30, 2020, when Sen. Ted Cruz pressed him about who approved the release of certain information.

The discussions follow a weekend post from President Donald Trump, who urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, a Yonkers, NY native, along with two of his political critics — Rep. Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

“We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.