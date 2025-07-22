The shake-up began with a standing order signed by Chief Judge Renée Marie Bumb, which named Grace as U.S. Attorney, replacing President Trump's interim pick, Alina Habba, effective Tuesday, July 22.

The order came as Habba’s 120-day interim term ended, with Grace having served as her First Assistant since March.

But Grace was out before she was ever in. Bondi posted on X:

“@USAttyHabba has been doing a great job in making NJ safe again. Nonetheless, politically minded judges refused to allow her to continue in her position, replacing Alina with the First Assistant.”

She continued:

“Accordingly, the First Assistant United States Attorney in New Jersey has just been removed.”

Bondi claimed the decision was politically motivated and concluded:

“This Department of Justice does not tolerate rogue judges — especially when they threaten the President’s core Article II powers.”

Deputy Attorney Todd Blanche added:

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

