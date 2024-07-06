Dangerously Hot Day With Scattered Storms On Deck: Here's The Timing

Saturday, July 6 could feel as hot as 110 degrees in parts of the area, particularly Central Jersey and southeast of I-95, where an excessive heat warning is in effect, according to the NWS. A heat advisory is in effect for the rest of the region save for the southern Poconos.

Temps will be in the 80s in the morning and steadily climb to their peak, the hottest parts of the day being in the late-afternoon and early-evening, the National Weather Service shows.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 p.m., and AccuWeather says severe storms complete with isolated tornados and damaging 60 mph winds are possible along the I-95 corridor in the afternoon and evening.

"Regardless if you are in the advisory or warning area, stay hydrated today, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, and check on your neighbors and friends who may be more vulnerable to the heat," the NWS said.

