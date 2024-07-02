Search Is On For Cruel Man Who Abandoned Neglected Pitbull On Maywood Street

A pair of dog owners were out on walks when they noticed the man with his tan and white pittie at Golf Avenue and Stewart Street around 7 p.m. Monday, July 1, according to Daily Voice sources and Maywood Police Sgt. William Phayre.

The residents watched in both shock and confusion as the man, described as a black male in his 30s or 40s with shoulder-length dreadlocks, tied his pup to a street sign and left the scene in a black Acura sedan.

Meanwhile, the Good Samaritans approached the dog, who they said was sweet and obedient, with a large tumor dangling from its mouth.

Phayre said the dog exhibited other signs of neglect, including poor hygiene and long nails.

County animal control responded and recovered the dog, Phayre said. A designated humane officer will be following up with the investigation, the sergeant added.

A local resident shared surveillance footage of the incident with police.

Anyone who recognizes the man who abandoned his dog is urged to call the Maywood desk at 201-845-8800.

