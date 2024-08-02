Crash Flips BMW, Downs Live Wires Near Route 80 Ramp In Hackensack (Photos)

Live wires were in the roadway when firefighters arrived at the scene around 7 a.m. at Polifly Road and Route 80, the city's fire department said.

Photos at the scene show a BMW on its side.

The driver of vehicle that rolled over self-extricated prior to fire department’s arrival. Firefighters provided first aid and secured the scene with assistance from police.

One patient was taken to Hackensack Medical Center as a precaution, PSE&G electric was requested to respond to the scene. PSE&G secured the power so that the overturned car could be removed.

The operation was expected to take several hours, firefighters said.

