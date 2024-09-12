Daniel Wenzel, 37, of Milford, PA collided with another vehicle on the southbound side of the highway near the Essex Street ramp in Maywood around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Maywood Police Detective Sgt. William Phayre said.

Wenzel's Facebook profile shows he has ties to North Bergen and was a marine diesel mechanic at the NY Waterway.

An investigation found Wenzel had collided with another vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway into a grass median. The driver of the second vehicle remained on the scene.

Wenzel was unresponsive and was not breathing when responders arrived. CPR was performed on Wenzel by the officers before he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center where he died, police said.

The Maywood Police Department is seeking witnesses who observed the accident. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact Sgt. Peter Donatello at (201) 845-8800.

