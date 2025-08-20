“Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond,” the statement reads. “His warmth, humor, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.”

Caprio grew up in humble beginnings on Federal Hill in Providence, the second of three boys raised by stay-at-home mom Filomena and father Antonio, a fruit peddler and milkman. He shined shoes, delivered newspapers, and worked on a milk truck as a boy, learning early the values of hard work and empathy that shaped his life and career.

Appointed as a Providence Municipal Court Judge in 1985, Caprio became known worldwide through the hit television show "Caught in Providence," which showcased his signature blend of justice and compassion. The series, nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2021, has seen a resurgence on social media in recent years, with clips of Caprio’s kindness drawing millions of views.

He was especially known for inviting children to the bench to help him decide cases. In one widely shared moment, a Massachusetts mother facing hundreds of dollars in parking fines brought her 3-year-old son, Armani, to court. After learning the boy’s name and joking about whether he’d had breakfast, Caprio gave Armani three payment options — $695, $495, or $315 — and let him choose. Armani picked $315, with a little help from his mom.

In another viral clip, a mother explained she was speeding on Mount Pleasant Avenue after getting a call from the school nurse that her daughter was sick. Caprio brought the girl, Valerie, a fourth grader who loves math and wants to be an engineer, up to the bench. He asked if her mother was guilty. “She’s not guilty because she drives really good and doesn’t text while driving and she’s really careful at all times,” Valerie said. Caprio smiled, called it “an isolated incident,” and dismissed the ticket.

Beyond the bench, Caprio served a decade as chairman of the Rhode Island Board of Governors for Higher Education and established scholarships at Suffolk University School of Law, Providence College, and Central High School in Providence, many in honor of his father. His contributions earned him induction into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame and honorary doctorates from multiple universities.

Caprio is survived by his wife of nearly six decades, Joyce, their five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

“In his honor,” his family’s statement reads, “may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world — just as he did every day.”

