Wood Burning Pizzeria Opens In Maywood

A new wood-burning pizzeria has opened in Maywood.

Amici's Italian Restaurant offers "a taste of Naples," its website says.

The pizzeria is located at 28 West Pleasant Ave., and offers pizza (including specialty pies), pasta, chicken, wraps, calzones, cold sandwiches and more.

Amici's is open for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

Delivery is available to Rochelle Park, Maywood, Hackensack, Paramus, Rochelle Park, River Edge and Saddle Brook.

