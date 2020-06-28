'We Weathered The Craziest Storms': Hackensack's Heritage Diner Closes

The New Heritage Diner is closing its doors after exactly 28 years under new ownership in Hackensack.

Many members of the River Street diner will be locating to its sister location: The Suburban Diner on Route 17 North in Paramus.

The 24-hour diner has been open for more than 50 years, and came under new ownership on June 28, 1992. It recently opened for takeout and delivery after the COVID-19 shutdown and on Sunday, June 28, the longtime diner announced it would be closing for good -- to the disappointment of many.

"This is so sad," Jeanette Moran wrote. "I will miss you all! I was really looking forward to coming back. I’m sorry we didn’t all get to say goodbye...Everyone was like family.. a great place to work & great friends."

The news comes less than two years after Hackensack's Arena Diner closed in December 2018.

Heritage in a Facebook post thanked devoted patrons, the City of Hackensack and its hardworking crew for representing the diner "with pride and big hearts through even the craziest of storms," the diner said, "literal ones like Superstorm Sandy and the countless blizzards, and figurative ones like 9/11 and and this recent pandemic."

The Suburban Diner will be accepting gift certificates purchased from the New Heritage Diner.

"While all good things eventually come to an end," said Debbie Hrbek Castelli Buscavage, "our memories of The Heritage will live on for a lifetime."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.