Ulta Beauty To Close 19 Stores

Ulta Beauty announced plans to close 19 stores this year.

Shops slated to get the ax have not been announced, but the beauty supplies chain has shops across New Jersey that could be impacted.

Ulta Beauty top officials blamed COVID-19’s economic disruption as the reason for the cuts.

Even while it closes some stores, Ulta Beauty has plans to open 30 more. Efforts will be made to transfer employees from closed shops to new or already existing ones, the company said in a press release.

In New Jersey, Ulta has stores in Edgewater, Clifton, Maywood, Garfield, Cedar Knolls, Wayne, Montvale, Livingston, Clark, Paramus, Ramsey, Kearny, Holmdel, Watchung, East Brunswick, Bound Brook, Parsippany, South Plainfield and Rockaway.

Ulta operates 1,500 to 1,700 stores in the U.S.

