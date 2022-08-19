Contact Us
Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack
Return to your home site

Menu

Hackensack Daily Voice serves Hackensack, Maywood, Rochelle Park & South Hackensack

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Couple Found Shot Dead In Car In Paterson
Business

Maywood Pizzeria Closes After 59 Years

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Angelos
Angelos Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Maywood pizzeria is closing after 59 years in business.

Angelo's was opened in 1963 by Mary Mafaro, whose son made the announcement of the Pleasant Avenue shop's closing on Facebook.

"So sorry to hear this, been a staple of Maywood for such a long time," a longtime customer wrote. "Pleasant Ave will never be the same."

"Angelos made history back in the 60’s when Mr Mafaro installed that amazing rotating oven, no one could turn out the number of pies that Angelos could, that was genius," another said.

to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.