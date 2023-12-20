Brazen Looters Ram Stolen Truck Through Window Of Route 46 Thrift Store

The quartet hopped out wearing gloves and hoodies and quickly snatched up mostly handbags at Ron’s Buy Sell Trade after the crash bent a metal security gate around 2 a.m. Dec. 20, Little Ferry Police Chief James Walters said.

The bandits then sped off east on the highway in a black Dodge Challenger, leaving behind the pickup stolen moments earlier from outside the Ridgefield Park home of an employee for a landscaping company in Palisades Park, he said.

The store remains closed until further notice, according to an Instagram post by owner Rani Abdalrhman.

“To my fellow store owners, please be vigilant,” Abdalrhman wrote. “[I] never anticipated such an incident occurring this soon.”

He was compiling a total cost of the stolen items for police.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification evidence at the scene and A&D Towing brought the pickup to police headquarters to be processed, as well.

Walters’s detectives also gathered surveillance video.

Inspectors, meanwhile, determined that the building remains structurally sound.

