Best Brunch Spots In North Jersey

There's something about this time of year that makes banana pancakes, bacon, and mimosas go down so easy at 10 a.m.
And there are plenty of places in North Jersey to indulge in that, but Daily Voice has compiled a list of the best brunch spots in the area, with a little help from our Instagram followers and user-generated online reviews.
The spots on the list below were either recommended by Daily Voice readers or had 4+ stars and more than 300 reviews on Google. Some restaurants have specific brunch hours while others appear to serve brunch or breakfast options all day.
BERGEN COUNTY
- The Craftsman, Fair Lawn: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Farmhouse Cafe & Eatery, Westwood: Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Giovanna's Cafe, Ramsey: Brunch is served daily (open Tuesday to Sunday).
- The Glen Rock Inn: Sunday brunch
- Ho-Ho-Kus Inn & Tavern: Sunday brunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sofia, Englewood: Saturdays and Sundays until 3 p.m.
- Stern & Bow, Closter: Saturdays and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
HUDSON COUNTY
- The Ainsworth, Hoboken: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Blu on the Hudson, Weehawken: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Mathews, Jersey City: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Hutton, Jersey City: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- The Kitchen Step, Jersey City: Saturdays and Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- The Lola, Hoboken: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Elysian Cafe, Hoboken
ESSEX/PASSAIC
- Cafe Moso, Montclair: Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Faubourg, Montclair: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Jackie & Sons, South Orange (sister locations in Little Falls and Wayne):
- Kafe Neo, Totowa
- Roma Cafe, Clifton
- Sweet Ts, Montclair
- Sweet Basil's, Livingston: Brunch served until 3 p.m.
- The Taphouse, Wayne: Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Toast, Montclair
Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.