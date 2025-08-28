Bergen County Town Ranks Among Richest, Safest In America

Several communities in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Virginia have been named among the safest and richest cities in America for 2025, according to new research from GOBankingRates.

The ranking looked at the top 50 cities nationwide with sky-high household incomes, low crime, and enviable livability scores. Data came from the U.S. Census, Zillow home values, Sperling’s BestPlaces cost-of-living indexes, and FBI crime stats. Only towns with a livability index above 80 made the cut.

New Jersey

Seven Garden State spots landed on the list: Ridgewood (mean household income: $288,861; average home value: $1.18M; violent crime rate: 0.379 per 1,000), Westfield ($297,367; $1.26M; 0.164), Summit ($304,408; $1.36M; 0.494), Madison ($247,235; $1.05M; 0.125), Haddonfield ($279,257; $832K; 0.239), Glen Ridge ($300,489; $1.16M; 0.370), and Metuchen ($190,858; $712K; 0.400).

Connecticut

Fairfield County brought the flash with Greenwich and Darien, where incomes often top $300K, home prices soar well past $1.5M, and violent crime rates barely register.

New York

Westchester’s heavy hitters — Scarsdale and Larchmont — both made the cut, boasting incomes north of $300K, property crime rates in the single digits per 1,000 residents, and home values pushing $2M.

Pennsylvania

In PA, Narberth stood out with a $210,873 mean household income, $986K average home value, and a violent crime rate of just 0.223 per 1,000.

Maryland/Virginia

University Park, MD, posted a $239,838 mean household income, $695K home value, and a 0.424 violent crime rate per 1,000 residents. In Virginia, Vienna came in strong at $273,768, $1.19M, and 1.173.

Click here for the complete list of rankings from GOBankingRates.

