Bergen County Home Invasion: Four Seized In Quick-Strike Raids In NJ, NY

Three of the accused robbers forced their way into a home on dead-ended Terrace Avenue off Rochelle Avenue and demanded cash from the owner on Nov. 11, 2022, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

“One of the men pointed a semi-automatic firearm at one of the residents,” the prosecutor said.

Fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash, the trio hopped into a vehicle with a waiting getaway driver and were soon gone, Musella said in an Aug. 24 release.

No injuries were reported to any of the three people who investigators said were home at the time.

The prosecutor's Special Investigations Squad worked the case with Maywood police.

Then BCPO detectives -- along with law enforcement personnel from the FBI-NJ Violent Crimes Task Force and the FBI-NY Safe Streets Task Force – hit locations in Perth Amboy, the Bronx and Yonkers last Thursday, Aug. 17.

They arrested the quartet, all of whom Musella said are single and unemployed:

Derick De La Rosa, 19, of the Bronx;

Joaquin Portorreal-Garcia, 21, who lives with Derick De La Rosa;

Ismael Carrasco-De La Rosa, 32, of Yonkers;

Francisco Rojas-Corporan, 29, of Perth Amboy.

Rojas-Corporan, having been arrested in New Jersey, is already being held in the Bergen County Jail.

Derick De La Rosa remained held by the Westchester County Department of Corrections pending extradition to New Jersey, Musella said.

Joaquin Portorreal-Garcia and Ismael Carrasco-De La Rosa were being held on Rikers Island pending extradition to New Jersey.

Musella didn’t say which three are accused of entering the home and who is the alleged wheelman.

Charges against all four include first-degree armed robbery, conspiracy, armed burglary, aggravated assault by pointing a firearm and various weapons offenses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Hackensack and receive free news updates.