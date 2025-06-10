Bear Spotted Wandering Through Maywood, Hackensack, Paramus

Maywood police and residents reported seeing the bear on Hartwich Street, Romaine Avenue, and East Magnolia between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday, June 9.

The bear then crossed The Esplanade and made its way into Hackensack.

The bear, described as non-aggressive, was spotted near the George Washington Cemetery in Paramus over the weekend. It had reportedly returned to Paramus Tuesday morning, June 10.

Ring footage shows the bear wandering through backyards

Here's what you should do if you see a bear, according to the NJDEP:

