Bear Spotted Wandering Through Maywood, Hackensack, Paramus

A black bear was spotted wandering residential areas of Paramus, Maywood, and Hackensack in the last few days.

The bear was spotted near Hartwich Street in Maywood Monday night.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/TheOtherKev
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

Maywood police and residents reported seeing the bear on Hartwich Street, Romaine Avenue, and East Magnolia between 9 and 10 p.m. Monday, June 9.

The bear then crossed The Esplanade and made its way into Hackensack.

The bear, described as non-aggressive, was spotted near the George Washington Cemetery in Paramus over the weekend. It had reportedly returned to Paramus Tuesday morning, June 10.

Ring footage shows the bear wandering through backyards

Here's what you should do if you see a bear, according to the NJDEP:

