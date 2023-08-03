Band Of Brazen Burglars Who Blew Through Bergen, Elsewhere Charged in Crime Spree: Prosecutor

The theft of a BMW SUV from an Alpine home last Christmas brought the crew to the attention of detectives in the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The vehicle was used in other burglaries and attempts in Cresskill, Montville, and Rumson, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Thursday, Aug.. 3.

Three of them returned to Alpine on Dec. 27 and had broken into a home, the prosecutor said.

The residents were upstairs and instantly dialed 911, but the trio quickly sped off in a Mercedes Benz that had been reported stolen out of New York, Musella said.

The same vehicle was spotted at an attempted burglary in Old Tappan the night after Christmas, he said.

Members of Musella’s Special Investigations Squad, working with various law enforcement partners, identified six suspects -- all of whom have criminal histories:

Ali Hall, 21, currently being held on unrelated charges in the Essex County Jail;

Tysean Ware, 20, currently being held in the Morris County Jail;

David Cureton, also 20 and being held in the Monmouth County Jail;

Shaquan White, also 20, of Newark;

Olajawan Davis-Fleming, 27, of Newark;

Khyree Lawrence, 19, of East Orange.

Detectives armed with court-approved warrants rounded up White, Davis-Fleming and Lawrence in Newark and East Orange on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and served complaints to the other three at the respective jails, the prosecutor said.

All are charged with various counts of armed burglary, theft, burglary and receiving stolen property, among other offenses.

Musella thanked police from Alpine, Cresskill, Old Tappan, Montville, Newark and Rumson, as well as the Essex County prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices.

